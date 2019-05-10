The private operators of Eircode will receive a payment of €150,000 this year following the results of a survey that found that over 70% of the public know their code.

Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment has confirmed the details of the payment following the issuing of the Amárach Research findings.

The survey of 1,000 adults found that:

72% of Irish households have used their Eircode.

70% have used the unique address code system for online shopping.

69% find Eircode useful.

76% know Eircode is a unique code for each house or business in Ireland.

As per their contract, operators Capita needed to demonstrate that seven in ten people know their Eircode by the fourth year since its roll-out, and the Department has said the findings of this survey confirm that target has been met.

“Capita, as the Eircode operator, had to demonstrate that at least 70% of the general public know their Eircode at the end of year 4 of the Eircode license agreement,” a Department spokesperson said.

“Capita demonstrated achievement of this by commissioning an independent third party, Amárach Research, to undertake a nationally representative door-to-door household survey.

Each respondent in the survey had to provide a correct Eircode for their address which was then validated against the Eircode database. Results from the survey show that 84% of the respondents know and can provide the Eircode for their address.

“The survey research methodology requests the respondent to provide a correct Eircode for their address, which is than validated against the Eircode database.

“Service Charge payment yearly in arrears of €150,000 is made once minimum service level has been achieved,” the spokesperson said.

Amárach’s research also found that Eircode is most often used by householders for online shopping – 70%, sending letters or packages – 63%, and finding locations with Google Maps – 20%.

“Usage of Eircode is 50/50 male/female and usage is 81% among 18-44yrs and 63% 45yrs+. Across Ireland usage of Eircode is 74% in Dublin, 73% in Leinster and 71% across Munster, Connacht and Ulster,” the surveyors said.