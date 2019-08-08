Eir has introduced a “No Limits Data” plan for customers, one week after the advertising watchdog announced plans for a major review of the term “unlimited” in mobile data policies.

From today, Eir will give users what it calls “effectively uncapped data usage” for prepay, bill and small business plans.

If customers use more than 80 gigabytes of data, they will not be charged any extra by Eir.

Instead, their speeds will be slowed until their next payment is made.

Eir also has plans to launch 5G in the autumn.

Susan Brady, Managing Director at Eir Marketing, said: “Our customers want to be connected at all times and to make the best use of every minute, whether that’s catching up on work in the park or on the latest Netflix series on their commute. eir mobile customers can now stream, download, chat and browse without the worry of running up large bills.

“No Limits Data is a game-changer for mobile customers in Ireland and an important development as we prepare to deliver 5G in the coming months.”