Eight dogs have been stolen from kennels in Macroom, Co Cork.

Between 9 pm and midnight on Sunday, a property in Clondrohid was broken into and the dogs were taken from their kennels.

Five Patterdale terriers, two fell terriers and one fox terrier was stolen. All the dogs are aged between one and five.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a burglary that occurred in Clondrohid, Macroom on the night of… Posted by Garda Síochána – Cork, Kerry & Limerick – Southern Region on Monday, September 14, 2020

Gardaí attended the scene and have begun gathering CCTV from the area and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

They are now calling on anyone who was in the Clondrohid area of Macroom between 8.30 pm and midnight on Sunday, particularly drivers with dashcam footage, to contact Macroom Garda station (026-20590).

Image, stock: Karin Laurila from Pixabay