Another eight staff in a meat plant in Co Tipperary have tested positive for Covid-19.

One case was identified in ABP’s processing factory in Cahir last week.

The eight new cases have been confirmed after close contacts of that worker were tested.

ABP says it will now begin to test all staff members in the facility.

Speaking earlier today, HSE chief executive Paul Reid says serial testing at a number of meat processing plants throughout Laois, Offaly and Kildare will start tomorrow.