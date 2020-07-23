Education Minister Norma Foley is coming under increased pressure to present plans on how children may return to school in September.

As the summer ticks away, parents, teachers and schools have expressed concern regarding the lack of information on whether schools will reopen in a few weeks’ time, and if so, what procedures will be implemented.

Issues such as socially-distancing younger child, class sizes and uniforms are yet to be addressed by the Minister.

A number of schools who are due to lose a teacher in September due to reduced enrolment figures are urging the Department of Education to reverse the cuts.

As reported in The Irish Times, over 700 parents of students in Holy Rosary National School in Co Wicklow have signed a petition, saying the loss of a teaching position there will make it harder to implement public health guidelines.

Rampark Nation School in Co Louth and Scoil Íde in Co Dublin are also calling for action as they face similar cuts to posts.

However, the Department of Education said these rules operate in a clear and transparent manner.

Ms Foyle is expected to bring plans to Cabinet next week on the reopening of schools.