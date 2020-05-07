The Education Minister Joe McHugh is to make a recommendation to the cabinet tomorrow to cancel the Leaving Certificate Examinations and replace the exams with predictive grading.

The decision comes amid criticism from opposition party members.

Work has gone on behind the scenes to prepare an alternative to the Leaving Cert and a plan is being finalised.

It’s understood there will be an opportunity for students unhappy with their grade to sit an exam next year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he expects to be able to give students clarity by the end of the week.