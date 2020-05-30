Early Childhood Ireland says introducing “play pods” may be a challenge for some creches.

The government’s confirmed they’ll be used to limit the number of people a child comes into contact with.

The children will be separated into the “play-pods” based on how old they are, and won’t be allowed to mix with any of the other pods.

Toys will be cleaned regularly and children won’t be allowed to share them with others.

Creches are due to re-open on June 29th for any parent who needs childcare in order to return to work.

Frances Byrne from Early Childhood Ireland says the new system will present some challenges.

She said: “For some it will be quite workable, it may even feel somewhat business as usual.

“Obviously trying to contain children within their pod, particularly young children will need to be looked at in terms of reorganising the physical layout of rooms.

“For other creches it will provide a challenge particularly for smaller ones that don’t have a lot of room.”