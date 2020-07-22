The Transport Minister Eamon Ryan looks set to remain as Green Party leader and see of the challenge of deputy leader Catherine Martin, according to the Irish Examiner.

While Ms Martin has said it is “really hard to call,” privately sources from within the party have conceded she is unlikely to succeed in her bid to oust Mr Ryan.

According to the Irish Examiner, Ms Martin is not expected to be asked to give up her position at Cabinet even though she challenged Mr Ryan.

“That is not the Green way, she will not be resigning as minister,” said one senior party source.

Mr Ryan has been the leader of the party since 2011 when it lost all of its Dáil and Seanad seats but Ms Martin shocked many by announcing her intention to stand for the leadership during the talks aimed at forming the government.

Challenging time

Mr Ryan’s supporters have pointed to his record of leading the party back from being wiped out in 2011 to their best ever election performance at local, national and at European level.

It has been a deeply challenging time for the Green Party with much internal recrimination and accusations of bullying and harassment emerging from some prominent members.

Ms Martin has accepted it has been a “difficult period” for the party insisting more needs to be done to provide a safer environment for different views to be tolerated.

“I think it’s been a very difficult period for the party and we’re in a period now of healing and working together,” she said.