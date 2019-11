Jones Engineering is investing €7m in a new Carlow plant.

The Dublin group has created 50 new jobs at the facility and expects to increase employment to 150 in the next 18 months.

According to the Irish Times, the 83,000 sq ft factory is manufacturing prefabricated and modular units.

Chief Executive, Jim Curley, says he chose Carlow for the investment due to the availability of “skills professionals” from IT Carlow.