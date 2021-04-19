By Dean Egan.

€75m has been awarded to regenerate buildings in rural Ireland into remote working hubs.

24 projects have been funded to turn run down buildings, cinemas, courthouses and hotels into modern public spaces across rural Ireland.

Three of the projects are located in the South East:

Thomastown Public Library and Community Facilities, Kilkenny County Council:

The new library will act as a social and cultural focal point in the town, providing life-long and remote learning opportunities for the local community and will integrate social, economic and recreational amenities in the centre of the town.

Thurles Market Quarter – Regeneration through Recreation, Education and Support for Local Producers, Tipperary County Council:

This project will renovate a 19th Century vacant agriculture building and associated car park to create the Thurles Market Quarter.

It will include a designated market space, a multi-functional events space and a Student’s Union and cafe.

The project will revitalise a central location within the town and re-establish Thurles as a market town, providing a base for the local farmers’ market, increasing footfall and activity and supporting existing town centre business.

Revitalisation of Rural Villages: A Model for Cluster Housing and Low Carbon Planning, Tipperary County Council:

This project will provide serviced housing sites in Kilsheelan Village, which will be then made available for sale to the public to design and build their houeses.

The project will also develop a new public park in the village and a new arrival point for the River Suir Blueway.

The project will support the delivery of housing in the village helping to meet the objectives of compact growth and sustainable living.