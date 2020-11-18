Three quarters of a million euro has been raised so far today by Dublin Zoo, after it launched an appeal to secure its future.

It warned this morning that it’s on the brink of closure due the impact of the pandemic and asked people to save the Zoo by donating or adopting an animal on its website.

Its emergency cash reserves is almost drained as it tries to keep up with the half a million euro monthly food bill for it’s animals.

In response the government announced short-term financial support packages will be provided to both Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park.

The announcement was made on twitter this evening: