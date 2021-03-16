Kevin Galvin

Drugs and cigarettes worth over 70-thousand euro have been discovered in two seizures in Wexford and Dublin.

Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort seized approximately 13,400 cigarettes and 830 grams of tobacco worth over 10-thousand euro yesterday.

The officers stopped and searched a Czech registered van which had disembarked a ferry from France and made the discovery, and a man in his 40s was questioned.

While revenue staff at Dublin Mail Centre seized over 3 kilos of herbal cannabis, Zopiclone, Diazepam, and Benzodiazepine tablets, and 3 grams of Butane Honey Oil today.

The drugs have an estimated value of almost 62-thousand euro and were discovered in 20 separate parcels which originated in the USA, Canada, Germany and Croatia.