€7,000, believed to be the proceeds of crime, has been seized in Co Wexford.

The money was found last Thursday, with the assistance of detector dog Flynn, on a vehicle at Rosslare Europort coming from Cherbourg in France

Last Friday night, at a special sitting of Gorey District Court, Revenue Officers were granted a three month Cash Detention Order.

The money is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by revenue.

A man originally from Latvia but now living in Ireland was questioned, and investigations are ongoing.