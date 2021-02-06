€66,000 euro worth of drugs have been discovered and seized by Gardaí in Wexford yesterday.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí from the Wexford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the Kilmuckbridge area of Enniscorthy on Friday.

Amphetamine and Cannabis (both pending analysis) to the value of approximately €66,000 was discovered and seized, with investigations still ongoing.

Two men, aged in their early 40s and late teens, were arrested in relation to this operation and are currently detained at Wexford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.