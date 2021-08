By Megan O’Brien

A man in his 30s has been charged following a drug seizure in Waterford City worth 63,000 euro.

The cannabis was found when Gardai searched a residential property on the Old Tramore Road at 6:30pm yesterday.

It was part of Operation Tara, which aims to tackle street dealing in towns and cities.

The man is due to appear before Waterford District Court on September 7th.