By Cillian Doyle.

Almost 170,000 parking tickets were handed out since the start of the pandemic.

The Irish Independent reports that over 45,000 tickets were issued in Dublin.

In the South East, Wexford issued 5,602, 4,061 tickets were issued in Kilkenny while Tipperary issued 2,627 parking tickets.

Carlow only issued 391 tickets, Waterford County Council did not provide parking data.

Leitrim waived their ticket charges last year to support businesses while Roscommon has free parking in place.

In all, local authorities issued more than €6.6 million in fines from March 2020 to April of this year.

Fines range from €40 for general parking offences to €150 for parking in a disabled bay without a permit.