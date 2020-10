Over 45-thousand euro in cash has been seized at Rosslare Europort in Wexford.

Revenue officers and detector dog Flynn made the discovery on Tuesday after stopping a vehicle boarding a ferry to Cherbourg in France.

Officers were today granted a three month cash detention order at Gorey District Court.

The money is suspected to be the proceeds of criminal activity.

Four people originally from Romania were questioned in relation to the seizure and investigations are ongoing.