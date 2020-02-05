Two men were arrested in Rosslare, Co. Wexford yesterday after €400,000 in cash was seized after a car and cattle transporter were stopped.

The seizure happened yesterday (Tuesday, 4th February 2020) during the course of an ongoing intelligence led investigation targeting serious and organised crime, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

This interaction led to the discovery and seizure of an estimated €400,000 in cash and the arrest of two males, one Irish national aged 50 (Irish) and the other, a Polish national, age 35, arising from suspicion of their involvement in an offence of Money Laundering, contrary to the provisions of Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

The two arrested men are currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigating officers have undertaken a number of related searches, in Swords, County Dublin and Trim, County Meath.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations said:

“Removing the proceeds of crime from those involved in serious and organised crime is a particular priority of the Garda Síochána, in its attempt to dismantle organised crime groups that operate at an international level”.

“This significant seizure of cash by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) follows closely after another seizure of a substantial quantity of cash, last week, bringing the total amount of cash seized by that bureau, so far in 2020, to about €1 million.”