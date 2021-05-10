By Dean Egan.

A funding boost has been announced for the South East today.

Community Groups and Sports Club in the region can avail of grants of up to €10,000 from the pot of €4.5m announced for the entire country.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys and Minsiter of State Joe O’Brien announced the funding this morning which will be used to improve community facilities.

€714,779 has been given to South East counties, with the full breakdown as follows:

Carlow – €134, 206.

Kilkenny – €136,319

Tipperary – €149,690

Waterford – €144,499

Wexford – €150,065

It’s part of the Government’s support to community groups and sports clubs that have been impacted by Covid-19.