By Cillian Doyle.

Over €37 million investment has been announced for a global healthcare company’s centre based in Co. Tipperary.

Over the next three years, healthcare company Abbott, will invest €37.8 million into its cardiovascular R&D centre located in Clonmel.

According to The Irish Times, the company employs over 4,000 people from Ireland.

The paper also reports that the company will start a new research programme on cardiovascular devices.

Over 90,000 Irish people have heart disease and it is one of the most common causes of hospitalisation in people aged over 65 in Ireland.

Dr Colm Hanratty, Consultant Cardiologist at Mater Private Network Dublin, is a pioneer in the treatment of patients with complex cardiovascular disease and broadcasts operations all over the world, sharing his knowledge and skills with consultants across the globe.