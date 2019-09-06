€325,000 euro has been spent on premium TV channels like Sky Sports in Irish prisons over the last four years.

All inmates have the option for upgraded packages, with a small amount deducted from their daily pocket money.

Almost 7,000 euro a month was spent last year alone on giving prisoners access to tv channels.

All inmates have free-to-air television in their cells, with upgrades available for as little as 15 cent a day from their allowance.

However, the rights can be withdrawn at any point.

The Herald reports the Irish Prison Service has said they have found cases of self-harm and suicide have been reduced since they introduced the initiative.

The organisation wasn’t able to give a breakdown of how much was spent on each channel.