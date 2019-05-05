Gardaí in Kilkenny have seized approximately €30,000 worth of drugs following a search of two properties in the area.

The first property searched was at Larchfield Court on Thursday May 2nd approximately 10pm.

Drugs were seized with an estimated street value of approximately €5,000.

A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene and detained but has since been released without charge.

The second seizure happened at a property at Hollybank Lawn again on Thursday May 2nd at approximately 11pm.

Drugs were seized with an estimated street value of €25,000.

A man in his mid 30s was arrested at the scene and has since been released without charge.

In both instances a file will be prepared for the DPP and investigations are ongoing.