Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have seized €30,000 worth of cocaine as part of Operation Slowdown yesterday.

A man has been arrested and charged follow the discovery of the drugs in the car when he was stopped on the N11 in Drummin Delgany, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí have seized cocaine to the value of €30,000 and arrested and charged a man, following a traffic stop carried out as part of Operation Slowdown yesterday, 11th December 2020.

More info available here:

https://t.co/1ks53SXfyL pic.twitter.com/EFh57q1m6m

— Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 12, 2020

Gardaí from the Newtownmountkennedy Roads Policing Unit conducted the search of the vehicle, which was followed by a number of searched being conducted at houses in the Dun Laoghaire and Brittas Bay areas where a small amount of cocaine and ecstasy were discovered.

The man was brought to Bray Garda Station where he was later charged and is scheduled to appear before Bray District Court this morning.

National Slow Down Day was held yesterday, with gardaí increasing the number of speed checks on Irish roads over a 24-hour period. From 7am on Friday morning to 7am this morning almost 900 drivers were found to be travelling over the posted speed limit.