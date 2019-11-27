Over €8,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized by the Garda Divisional Drugs Unit in Waterford City yesterday.

Members of the unit carried out the search on a house in the Poleberry area of the city, and found €3,200 worth of heroin, €4,000 worth of cannabis herb, and cash to the amount of €1,000.

A 28 year-old male was arrested at the scene and was detained at Waterford Garda station for the Sale and Supply of Controlled Drugs.

He has since been released with file being forward to the Director of Public Prosecutions.