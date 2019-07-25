Funding of €25m has been announced by the government to make local authority housing more energy efficient.

It says the money is part of an ongoing retrofitting programme and will be used to improve things like insulation and heating systems.

Dublin City Council is to receive €8m under the plan, Limerick City and County Council will get €2.7m, while Cork City Council will get €1.2m.

The announcement follows yesterday’s report from the Climate Change Advisory Council, which called on the government to make greater efforts in tackling the issue.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says the funding will be used on homes in need of substantial work:

“We’re looking at those local authorities where there’s a greater challenge, where some of the stock social housing is older and requires more significant works like external insulation, like a complete change of the heating system.

“It does cost a bit more money but this is only the beginning of the funding we are providing.

” As we allocate this initial €25m of course over the next 10 years in our Climate Action Plan we have thousands of more social housing homes to get through in terms of deep retrofit.”