Two men have been arrested and are being detained at Waterford Garda Station after Alprazolam (Xanax) with an estimated street value of €23,000 were seized last night.

Gardaí in Waterford were conducting patrols in St. Johns Park, Waterford City when they stopped and searched a vehicle at approximately 11.40p.m.

A quantity of the tablets were seized with an estimated street value of €23,000.

One man in his late 30s and one youth were arrested and are currently detained at Waterford Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.