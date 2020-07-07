By Kevin Galvin

Figures revealed this morning have shown that drivers from the South-East have paid €20,000 more in fines in 2019 than the year previous for learner or novice driver offences.

1,099 offences resulted in fines amounting to €90,900 in 2019, compared to €70,680 paid the year previous from 848 offences.

Wexford saw the biggest increase, with a 63% rise in offences resulting in fines, with almost €12,000 more settled last year than in 2018.

In Tipperary there were 61 more offences in 2019, with 232 settled to the tune of €19,050, a rise of over five thousand euro.

While Waterford saw 18, and Carlow/Kilkenny 14 more offences last year than the one previous.

It’s in line with national figures, that saw a 30 per cent increase in the amount of fines paid for learner or novice driver offences last year.

In 2019, 7,300 people settled Garda penalties after breaking the law, like driving without a qualified driver.

Tipperary road safety campaigner Alec Lee wants the gardai to take tougher action against illegal drivers.

“My daughter was killed by a 17-year-old learner driver. She was killed in 2000 – it’s like yesterday. The only way the pain goes is when you die yourself.

“I’d rather the Gardaí take the illegal and dangerous drivers off the road than calling to some parent and saying ‘your child isn’t coming home anymore.’ ”