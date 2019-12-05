A takeaway in Britain has been fined almost €18,000 (£15,000) after a customer found a 3cm screw inside an onion bhaji.

The bhaji was sold to a customer in January 2019.

Lancaster Magistrates’ Court ordered Nice and Spicy restaurant, in Lancaster, to pay the fine after it was found to be in breach of food hygiene regulations.

Magistrates heard when the restaurant was inspected ingredients were stored in containers without lids in an unfinished, dusty, and dirty dry store goods space.

The restaurant owner did not appear in court and was not represented.

In addition to the £15,000 fine, the owner was ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge and £1,553 in costs.

Mark Davies, Director of Communities and the Environment, said: “All food businesses have a fundamental duty to their customers to operate their businesses in a responsible way to ensure that the food they provide is prepared in hygienic conditions and is fit for human consumption.”

Image: Nice and Spicy Restaurant, Lancaster, Google Street View