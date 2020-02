Someone in Ireland is €17 million richer tonight.

The winning Euromillions jackpot ticket was sold somewhere in the country.

The winning numbers were: 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the lucky stars were 6 and 10.

It’s unknown at this point where the winning ticket was sold.

WE HAVE AN IRISH #EUROMILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tSvSkMtdaa — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) February 11, 2020