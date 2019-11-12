€15,000 worth of tools and machinery was stolen in Waterford overnight.
Evoke German Kitchens at Six Cross Roads Business Park was targeted by thieves.
The tools and machinery were stored inside locked vans which were parked up overnight inside their locked unit that was protected by an advance security system.
Waterford Gardaí are investigating.
