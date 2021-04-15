

Kevin Galvin

The National Lottery is urging players in Kilkenny to check their tickets, as the massive €12.7 million jackpot has been one by someone in the Marble County.

It would be the 12th biggest winner in the history of the game once claimed, however, the group has yet to release the details of which shop has sold the lucky ticket.

The #Lotto Jackpot of an incredible €12,740,043 has been won in tonight’s draw! 🤩🎉#ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/VAZnuxbIzX — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) April 14, 2021

The winning numbers in last night’s draw were 4, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and the bonus was 39 – with the winner entering via a quick pick ticket that proved to be one of the luckiest ever!

The South-East has had plenty of luck in the National Lottery thus far, with the two biggest wins in its history going to the region.

On the 28th June 2008, a syndicate from Dan Morrissey Concrete Plant in Bennekerry, Co Carlow scooped the top prize of almost €19 million as Ireland’s biggest ever win, while in April 2010 a couple purchased their winning lotto ticket from Easons in Dungarvan.

Over €10 million was also won by a family syndicate in Tipperary, who purchased their ticket from Scanlons Newsagents in Thurles.

Could it be you?