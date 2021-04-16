By Cillian Doyle.

The National Lottery has confirmed that one person contacted them last night as the massive €12.7 million jackpot ticket was purchased somewhere in Kilkenny City.

The Kilkenny ticketholder contacted the National Lottery late yesterday evening and plans are underway for the ticket holder to receive their prize.

As well as the Marble City being home to the 12th biggest winner in the history of the game, the National Lottery has also revealed that the winning ticket was not a Quick Pick, the winner personally chose their lucky numbers to bag them the cash prize.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has also confirmed that it plans to announce the Kilkenny City location where the winning ticket was sold on Saturday morning

The 12th largest #Lotto Jackpot winner in the history of the game purchased their ticket in Kilkenny. ✨⚫️🟠 The ticket holder has yet to make contact to claim their prize.#ItCouldBeYou https://t.co/8oGGwsHv2d — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) April 15, 2021

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s night’s draw were 4, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and the bonus was 39.