€100,000 worth of cannabis has been seized by Gardaí in County Wexford.

A man and woman were arrested after their car was stopped at a checkpoint in Gorey last night.

The car was searched after officers got a smell of cannabis and as a result the drugs were discovered.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested and taken to Enniscorthy Garda station where they can be held for up to 7 days.

