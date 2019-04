A one million euro investment has been announced for a Kilkenny-based company this lunchtime.

Headquartered in Stoneyford, Beotanics has a growing international reputation for innovation in niche food crop production across the world.

EU commissioner Phil Hogan has just announced the investment for a new Research & Development Centre.

The plan includes a plant science laboratory, plant quarantine and R&D greenhouse at its headquarters in Co Kilkenny.