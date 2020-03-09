€1.5m worth of cocaine has been seized in Rosslare Harbour in Co. Wexford.

Revenue officers seized almost 22 kilo of cocaine when an Irish registered vehicle was stopped and searched at Rosslare Port.

It had disembarked from a ferry that had arrived from Cherbourg in France.

The search was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and Detector Dog Flynn.

The €1.5 million worth of cocaine was found hidden behind the back seat of the vehicle.

Two men who are aged in their 20’s with addresses here in Ireland were arrested by Gardai at the scene and taken to Wexford Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.