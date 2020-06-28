Niall Horan superfans have criticised Dustin the Turkey for a joke on RTE’s Comic Relief on Friday.

The show saw Dustin the Turkey, Ray D’Arcy and Zig, Zag reunite for a special reunion sketch of The Den

A video is being circulated online of the puppet interrupting the Mullingar singer saying “we wanted Harry Styles.”


 

A Twitter user has called Dustin “disrespectful and rude”.

As a result, ‘Niall Horan’ has been trending in Ireland, with many using a #RespectNiallHoran tag.

 

Irish twitter have hit back at backlash towards Dustin, trying to defend our noble Irish turkey.

 

Photo Credit – Ashley Newby

