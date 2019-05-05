All 462 seats have now been filled, with the DUP coming out on top, despite securing fewer seats than in the last election.

In the end, they secured 122 seats, 17 more than Sinn Fein who came in second on 105 seats.

The big winner was the Alliance Party, who gained 21 seats compared with the 2014 election to finish on 53.

There were mixed results for the SDLP with 59. They dropped seats but polled strongly in places, while the UUP lost ground, dropping 13 seats to finish with 75.

There was a surge in support for smaller parties.

Independents and smaller parties such as the Greens and People Before Profit also performed well.

The Green Party picked up four seats on Belfast City Council, including holding the one they won in 2014.

The centralist Alliance Party also made gains in Belfast, going from eight seats to 10 seats.

Peadar Tóibín’s newly formed Aontú party secured one seat.