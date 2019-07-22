Dunmore East RNLI lifeboat launched a service yesterday morning, after a lone sailor on 10m yacht 15 miles got into difficulty on South West of Dunmore East Co.Waterford

The yacht had lost its rudder and was adrift 1 mile from the shore in moderate sea conditions.

The volunteer crew of the Trent Class Dunmore East RNLI lifeboat ‘Elizabeth and Ronald’ located the stricken yacht drifting towards the shore with a strong southerly wind.

Once on scene, the lifeboat crew established a tow with the yacht but the initial tow was difficult due to the lack of steerage on the rudderless yacht.

The lifeboat crew then passed a sea anchor or drogue to the casualty vessel and was trailed astern of the yacht which stabilised the yacht enough to enable a safe tow.

The vessel was then towed to the safety of Dunmore East harbour, at 2:15 pm.

David O’ Halloran, RNLI Crewmember for Dunmore East RNLI, said:

‘Conditions at sea were challenging for our volunteer crew today.”

“We train for this type of call and we all worked very well together to ensure a successful outcome.”

Photo Credit: Dunmore East RNLI