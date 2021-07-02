By Dean Egan.

A Dungarvan Pharmacist has welcomed the decision to roll-out vaccines to 18-34 year old’s from next Monday.

That age cohort will be able to register with their local pharmacy to receive the Johnson and Johnson, one-shot jab.

Dungarvan has the second highest 14-day incident rate of the virus in the country, at 600.

Irish Pharmacy Union President and Dungarvan Pharmacist Darragh Connelly told Déise Today on his local radio station that people need to be cautious:

“The Delta Variant as we have learned in the last 48 hours, seems to be much more transmissible and because of that we all need to be on our guard and do the best that we can.”

“Being able to do it through community pharmacy is great, because people trust their local pharmacists, they know them for years.”

“There is a tentative sense around Dungarvan, there’s no two-ways about it.”