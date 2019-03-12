The Irish woman detained in Syria will be offered full consular assistance by the Government.

Defence Minister Paul Kehoe says Lisa Smith will be treated like any Irish citizen who finds themselves in trouble abroad.

The 37-year-old and her young son are being held at a camp on suspicion of being a member of so-called Islamic State.

The Dundalk native was a member of the Irish Defence Forces before converting to Islam and emigrating to the war-torn country in 2015.

Minister Paul Kehoe says she will be treated like any other Irish citizen, and gardaí are ready to investigate further if required.

“Both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have stated over the last number of days that should a person come forward they will be offered full consular and diplomatic assistance as all Irish citizens are who get in trouble or have difficulties overseas.

“Should this person come back and should there be questions to be answered then that will then be a matter for Garda Síochána to investigate,” he said.

