Picture: Kilgorman is one of many other beaches along Wexford’s coastline

Wexford County Council have informed Beat News that both Curracloe and Duncannon beaches are closed for further visitors, due to the high numbers attending this afternoon.

With the weather improving this afternoon, crowds have flocked to the county’s two most popular beaches to soak in the sun, making it virtually impossible to manage the crowds.

Wexford County Council are encouraging people to consider visiting the county’s other beaches along their 250 kilometre coastline.

The council will have updated information tomorrow, which they expect will be even busier.

