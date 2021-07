There is major traffic congestion in many coastal areas today as hundreds flock to beaches to enjoy the sun.

The car park at Duncannon beach in Wexford is closed today and parking is restricted throughout the village.

As a result, there is major traffic congestion in all surrounding parking facilities.

The Gardai are appealing to people to refrain from parking illegally as access for Emergency vehicles must be protected.

Vehicles that are parked illegally will be towed.