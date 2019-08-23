Dublin’s historic Fruit and Vegetable market will close today after 127 years.

The site off Capel Street near Smithfield is being redeveloped, a process which could take over two years.

The Victorian building on Mary’s Lane opened in 1892 as a place for wholesalers to sell their fruit and vegetables.

This morning’s trading will be the last before a major redevelopment gets underway.

Dublin City Council plans to keep half of it as a wholesale market, with the other half being made up of retail space.

But those plans could change with the tender process due to start soon on what the market will become.

That process is expected to take over two years.

Although many traders will get compensation to move elsewhere, many will be sad to see one of the city’s institutions close its doors.

The compensation is expected to be around €5m.