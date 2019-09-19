A service station in Dublin has shut temporarily after a video showing a rat in the stores deli-area.

Applegreen said the video of a rat running along one of its deli counters falls well below its operating standards.

The footage, being widely shared online, shows the rodent climbing out of a loaf of bread, before scuttling over plastic cutlery and running behind a toaster.

The service station in Cherry Orchard in West Dublin has been temporarily closed, and both the Food Safety Authority and HSE are investigating.

Applegreen says customer health and safety is its first priority, and it is taking the issue extremely seriously.

The rat climbed out of a loaf of Brennans Bread, and in a statement to RTÉ they said:

“Our bread leaves our bakery in excellent condition. This incident is solely an issue for the service station in Cherry Orchard.”