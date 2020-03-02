A Dublin secondary school remains closed this morning as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Students and teachers have been told to restrict their movements after a male student was confirmed as the first case of covid-19 in the Republic.

Around 450 students at this secondary school have been told to stay away until the 16th of March.

It’s after a male student , who recently returned from northern Italy, became the first person confirmed in the Republic to have covid-19.

It’s understood he was in Italy privately and not as part of a school trip.

He’s now being treated in hospital in isolation.

The Department of Health said that staff and students at this school are being treated as close contacts by public health teams.

They’re been asked to restrict their movements until the end of the incubation period.

They will be texted every day to see how they are and if they are displaying any symptoms.