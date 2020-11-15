By Digital Desk Staff

A Dublin pub has said it is “furious” after footage emerged on social media, reportedly showing a large crowd drinking outside its premises Saturday evening.

Grogans Castle Lounge on South William Street said yesterday marked eight months of the pub being closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, with the revellers leaving its premises in a “disgraceful state”.

Gardaí said they responded to reports of a large gathering of people on the street and maintained a presence in the area.

They said no breaches of regulations were detected and a number of patrols were conducted over the course of the evening.

8 months closed yesterday. Deemed unsafe to operate by NPHET and Gov. Is this safer? Clearly nearby properties don’t have to follow the rules. Our premises is in a disgraceful state this morning with tons of rubbish and people using it as a toilet. We are furious this morning. https://t.co/qLti0gPTKQ — Grogans Castle Lounge (@GrogansPub) November 15, 2020

“8 months closed yesterday. Deemed unsafe to operate by NPHET and Gov. Is this safer?” the pub tweeted.

“Clearly nearby properties don’t have to follow the rules. Our premises is in a disgraceful state this morning with tons of rubbish and people using it as a toilet.

“We are furious this morning.”