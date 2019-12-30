Someone is €500,000 richer and they may not know it.

The National Lottery have issued a final call for the Dublin player to come forward before their prize expires this evening.

The €500,000 prize was purchased as a quick pick in the Mace store in the Kilbarrack shopping centre in Dublin on October 1, 2019.

The winning numbers were 9.18. 26. 32 and 43. The clock is ticking- the prize will expire at 5pm today.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize and we don’t want someone to miss out on this substantial prize, which will be useful for anyone after the Christmas period.

“Today, we are asking all our Dublin players, particularly those who play or shop in Kilbarrack, to stop and take a minute to check their pockets, handbags, purses, wallets, car glove boxes – wherever you keep your Lottery tickets to see if you have this valuable piece of paper.

“If you do have the winning ticket, please sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery prize claims team as soon as possible on 01 836 4444.”