Dublin looks set to be placed on level three restrictions by the weekend.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning to make a recommendation to government.

Level three would mean people would not be allowed to leave the county except for essential purposes.

Capacity at weddings and funerals would be limited to 25 and religious services like mass should move online.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Ronan Glynn, says people need to make difficult decisions to stop the virus spreading.