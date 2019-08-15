Firefighters and paramedics from Dublin Fire Brigade have threatened strike action in a row over staffing levels.

Fire engines in the city are regularly parked up because there are not enough crew to run them.

On one day last month, five appliances were out of service because Dublin Fire Brigade was short of 25 personnel.

Engines at Donnybrook, Dolphin’s Barn, North Strand and Tara Street stations, as well as a foam unit tender which covers the docklands and the airport, were out of use.

According to today’s Herald, the emergency crews claim Dublin City Council is aware of the situation but has yet to properly address the issue.

Siptu has written to the council to say it will ballot members on strike action if the matter is not resolved by September 6.

They are calling for a recruitment drive to keep crew numbers at a sustainable level.

The city council said it is in discussions with unions to review the existing ‘agreed’ staffing levels.