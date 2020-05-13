The head of Dublin City Council (DCC) says while all capital projects have stopped during the pandemic, he hopes they can get back on track including the white-water rafting facility.

The controversial €22 million facility at the IFSC was given the go-ahead last year.

“I think it will be important when we get beyond the current phase that there are construction projects so we are hoping that our full capital programme will be implemented,” said Mr Keegan.

“If there is to be a tourism sector in future and I hope there is as it is a very important part of the city’s economy, investing in infrastructure will be important.”

Mr Keegan said the white-water rafting facility will be “ready and waiting to be implemented”.

Meanwhile, Owen Keegan says they are still considering plans to restrict cars in the capital to allow for better social distancing as the city reopens.

But he says nothing is definite as of yet.

“It is very clear there are some routes where there isn’t available space or very limited available space,” said Mr Keegan.

“We are looking at more radical measures on certain routes and we have given a commitment to prepare a paper setting out the options on these particular routes and that could include College Green and Dame Street.

“We will have to consider if we can go ahead and implement those.”

Opening up the space outside pubs to customers may not work, but Mr Keegan says they are considering it for restaurants as restrictions are eased.